CM Punk promises former WWE Superstar he will win the Royal Rumble match: "Put your money on me"

CM Punk had a message for a former WWE Superstar after his epic face-off with Cody Rhodes on tonight's edition of RAW.

Wade Barrett is a retired WWE Superstar who now works as a commentator on the red brand. He was on commentary during Punk and Cody Rhodes' promo war on RAW tonight.

After CM Punk and Rhodes were done taking shots at each other in the ring, Punk headed over to the commentary booth. He then told Wade Barrett the following:

"I'm gonna win the Royal Rumble, just so you know. Put your money on me."

Punk has never won a Royal Rumble match in his WWE career. He has been wanting to headline WrestleMania for years at this point, and a Royal Rumble win would earn him a guaranteed spot in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, is the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. He unfortunately lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare is desperate to win the free-for-all once again and book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

