CM Punk provides an update on his triceps on the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event

CM Punk was a bit of a last-minute announcement for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas, where he was placed alongside Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Big E on the panel of hosts.

The men were all asked about their opinion, with Michael Cole acknowledging that what happened to Cody Rhodes is similar to what CM Punk went through a decade ago in 2013 - with regards to The Rock taking his main event spot at WrestleMania.

When asked about his tricep, Punk said that he's now one week removed from surgery and that he's "upset" at not being ready to go - a sarcastic comment.

Punk was introduced through various accolades, but Michael Cole also teasingly introduced him as AJ Lee's husband.

Interestingly, they openly acknowledge CM Punk's beef with The Rock over taking his major spot. Punk was expected to headline Night One of WrestleMania 40, but an injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble has essentially confirmed that he will be missing an opportunity at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Big E also made a humorous comment, stating that he was there so that Punk didn't get fined for going off on the mic.

