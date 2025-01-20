CM Punk publicly insults two WWE stars, and they aren't Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar CM Punk just took a massive shot at two fellow stars in his latest Instagram story. Punk targeted The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in his story.

The New Day will be in action on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The two stars are the most hated men in all of WWE at the moment, courtesy of their recent heel turn on the universally beloved Big E.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will wrestle on tonight's episode of RAW, and CM Punk doesn't seem too thrilled. Punk seems to have added The New Day to the list of WWE stars he dislikes, with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins already on it. He posted an Instagram story joking about how he hopes the duo wrestles APA. He then insulted them by adding a few emojis.

CM Punk was once a huge fan of The New Day

Over a year after CM Punk's WWE exit, he did a Q&A session with fans. He heaped big praise on Kofi Kingston and added that he only watches The New Day's segments. Check out his full comments below:

"Kofi was just at my house because Raw was in Chicago. I watched strictly New Day segments. Once again, how late on they on those (guys)? Kofi and Big E were two guys I was championing backstage like 'let them do something, let them do something.' Now they're doing their doing they're own thing," Punk said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

A lot has changed over the past few weeks. The WWE Universe has been showering The New Day with loud boos for quite some time now. Big E is one of the most beloved stars in the industry, and the way he was thrown out of The New Day didn't sit well with the WWE Universe in the least.

Looking at Punk's story on Instagram, it's safe to assume he shares the WWE Universe's sentiments when it comes to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

