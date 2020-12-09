CM Punk questions WWE's decision to release Zelina Vega 

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was recently a guest on Renne Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. During the conversation with the former WWE broadcaster, Punk discussed a host of topics, including his thoughts on Zelina Vega's recent release.

WWE recently put a ban on Superstars using third-party websites and the decision eventually led to Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) being let go by the company. WWE permitted Xavier Woods to take up his recent G4 gig, and Punk questioned the company's decision to allow The New Day member to do so. (H/T: Wrestling News)

"This is where I will get controversial and piss a lot of people off. I don’t know Xavier Woods. I met him in Atlanta. He was doing a dark match one time. He was always a good wrestler but there wasn’t a character for him at that time. Obviously he has become a pretty big superstar. He’s big on Twitch. He’s a big video gamer. I don’t know what’s going on with his Twitch channel so I don’t want to speak out of turn on that. I just saw he was petitioning to get a job with G4. Why is it ok for him to do that but Zelina Vega can’t have a Twitch?"

CM Punk left WWE way back in 2014 after having enjoyed one of the most memorable stints in the company. While he is yet to return to in-ring competition, the former WWE Champion did make his return to the wrestling business in some capacity as an analyst.

Zelina Vega's release from WWE

On November 13, 2020, Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract, much to everyone's surprise. Having made her debut for the company in 2017, Vega mostly worked as a valet/manager for Andrade (FKA Andrade Cien Almas) and also helped him on his road to winning the NXT Championship.

A former TNA Knockouts Champion, it remains to be seen if Zelina Vega will return to the wrestling industry, especially given the fact that she has quite the experience as an in-ring competitor.