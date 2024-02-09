CM Punk questions the WWE Universe after they boo The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, CM Punk questioned the WWE Universe while they were booing The Rock.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock seemingly inserted himself into the main event of WrestleMania 40 in favor of Cody Rhodes. This led to a huge backlash on social media, with the WWE Universe trending "We Want Cody."

Speaking at the press conference, Michael Cole mentioned that a decade ago, Punk had to undergo a similar career trajectory. In response, the former WWE Champion questioned the WWE Universe.

"I wanna turn my attention to the man on my right CM Punk, because you had a similar story. To what Cody Rhodes is going through," said Cole.

The Second City Saint responded:

"Where were you guys in 2013?" responded Punk.

CM Punk made his WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event after being away from the company for almost a decade.

Fast forward to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Second City Saint competed in his first televised match. Punk entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #27 but was eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes. He is currently sidelined due to a tricep injury.

