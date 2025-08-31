CM Punk reacts to an alleged incident before WWE Clash in Paris

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has been riding a massive wave of success since his WWE return. He has been part of several editions of RAW, premium live events, and even house shows since his comeback. Punk is a huge fan favorite and one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster.Recently, The Best in the World took to his official Instagram Story, asking people not to touch strangers, letting his frustration out over a fan allegedly crossing the line. This happened before tonight's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.&quot;Stop touching strangers. PLEASE,&quot; Punk wrote.Before Punk posted the Instagram Story, a fan on X/Twitter revealed that they bumped into CM Punk. In another tweet, the fan disclosed that a guy grabbed the WWE RAW Superstar as he walked by him, and The Second City Saint had to push him away. This could be the alleged incident the former world champion was referring to in his post.madz in paris 🇫🇷 @yellowhairdpunkLINKa guy literally grabbed him as he walked past me and he had to push him off so BTW GUYS IF WRESTLERS LOOK LIKE THEY DONT WANNA BE BOTHERED THEN DONT BOTHER THEMCM Punk is set to compete in a major WWE matchCM Punk will compete in a significant bout at tonight's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The show will emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena.The Second City Saint will challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Jey Uso and LA Knight will also be part of the showdown.Punk was robbed of a huge moment at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event after he won the World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Gunther. Rollins pulled off the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title. Hence, The Best in the World's championship run lasted mere minutes.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Punk in the coming weeks.