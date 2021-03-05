CM Punk reacts to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship win

CM Punk has revealed his reaction to Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

The former WWE Champion did a Q&A on his Twitter handle recently and answered several fan questions in regards to pro-wrestling and his other interests. The Straight Edge Superstar was quizzed by a fan about his thoughts on Bobby Lashley becoming the WWE Champion, and Punk seemed happy for The All Mighty's big win. Check out the tweet below:

Good for Bobby! — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

CM Punk has himself held the WWE Championship on two occasions

It has been a long time since CM Punk was last seen in a WWE ring. He won his first WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at Money In The Bank 2011, in what many fans have dubbed as one of the most important matches in the history of this business. Punk delivered the infamous pipebomb promo mere days before the event and got the biggest push of his career that year.

CM Punk went on to win the WWE title again at Survivor Series 2011, by defeating Alberto Del Rio, thus kicking off his legendary 434-day WWE title reign. It ended when The Rock put Punk down at Royal Rumble 2013. CM Punk knows what it means to hold the WWE title, and would be one of the people who understood the magnitude of Bobby Lashley's Championship win.

Lashley won the belt by defeating The Miz in dominant fashion on WWE RAW. All eyes are on him on the road to WrestleMania, and it would be interesting to see who faces Lashley for the belt at The Show of Shows.