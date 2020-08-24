Tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2020, former RAW announcer Renee Young appeared on the kick-off show and confirmed that she is leaving WWE. Young had reportedly given her notice to the company around a week ago. All of WWE's official Twitter handles sent out a series of tweets almost immediately, reacting to Young's announcement. Now, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has posted a tweet as well, and had a heartfelt message for Young.

The former WWE Champion posted a picture from the movie "The Shawshank Redemption", and compared Renee to the protagonist, Andy Dufresne. The quote in the picture talked about Andy suffering a ton of hardships, and coming out with his head held high. You can check the tweet HERE.

CM Punk and Renee Young worked together on WWE Backstage

CM Punk and Renee Young were once colleagues on FS1's WWE Backstage. The show kicked off in late 2019 and Punk made a surprising appearance on the November 12 edition. Punk was then appointed as a special contributor and analyst. Although Renee Young was a mainstay on the show, Punk only made appearances on rare occasions, with long periods of absences in between. The show was canceled back in June.

Renee Young has had quite a fulfilling career in WWE, and was the first-ever female to do commentary on an entire episode of RAW, followed by which she got a full-time gig as RAW announcer. The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Young in her future endeavours.