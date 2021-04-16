CM Punk reacts to Samoa Joe's release from WWE, latter responds and breaks silence

In the aftermath of Samoa Joe's release from WWE, his former rival CM Punk took to Twitter and reacted to the news of Joe being let go by WWE. Punk tweeted out a GIF from Dave Chapelle's popular "F*** Yo' Couch" video.

The tweet sent out by the former WWE Champion caught Samoa Joe's attention, who was quick to respond to Punk. In his reply, Samoa Joe wrote that "they really should of never gave me money," which presumably is a reference made towards WWE.

Here is the exchange between CM Punk and Samoa Joe after the latter's release from WWE:

They really should of never gave me money. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

CM Punk and Samoa Joe have an illustrious history with one another. During the early stages of their careers, the two men competed on the Independent Circuit and also wrestled each under other promotions.

Following the conclusion of WrestleMania 37, WWE surprisingly announced the departures of Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mickie James, Kalisto and Samoa Joe, among a few other Superstars.

What could be next for Samoa Joe?

After a solid six-year run with WWE that saw him win the NXT Championship and the WWE United States Championship, Samoa Joe's run with the company has come to an end.

In the latter stages of his WWE career, Joe mostly worked as a commentator while he was dealing with injuries that prevented him from competing inside the squared circle.

The former US Champion was also one of the primary voices of WrestleMania 37, along with Michael Cole and the rest of the WWE commentary team.

Advertisement

Having made his WWE debut in 2015, Samoa Joe made history by becoming the first-ever two-time WWE NXT Champion. Joe won the NXT Title from Finn Balor at an NXT live event and then went on to enjoy a second title reign as well.

On the main roster, Joe shared the ring with the likes of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and other notable names. The former US Champion also unsuccessfully challenged for both the WWE Universal and WWE Championship during his time in WWE.

It remains to be seen what could be next in store for Samoa Joe after his WWE exit. It is quite likely that several top wrestling promotions will be interested in signing the former WWE Superstar.