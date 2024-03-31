CM Punk reacts to The Rock's disturbing threat to WWE Superstar

CM Punk has reacted to The Rock's massive threat to a top WWE Superstar on last week's edition of RAW.

On RAW, The Rock came out unannounced in a huge surprise and confronted Cody Rhodes. The veteran didn't say a word on the mic but told Cody that he would make him bleed. The threat came to fruition at the end of the show when The Great One destroyed The American Nightmare in a disturbing visual.

The Rock's former WWE rival CM Punk has now shared an Instagram story, poking fun at the segment in question. Punk wrote the following in the caption of his story: "Greedo shot first."

The Second City Saint is a huge Star Wars fan and the reference was from the hit movie franchise.

CM Punk's epic rivalry with The Rock

On RAW 1000, Punk turned heel in a shocking moment and attacked The Rock. The duo feuded on the Road to Royal Rumble 2013 and battled at the mega event with the WWE title on the line.

That night, Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion finally came to an end when The Rock defeated him.

The Rock went on to lose the title belt to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29 while Punk lost to The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

Punk left WWE in 2014 due to a long list of disagreements and backstage issues. He later told Colt Cabana in an interview that he was the best worker at WrestleMania 29 and no one else on the card was better. Punk felt that even though he didn't headline 'Mania that year, his bout against The Undertaker was the true main event of WrestleMania 29.

