CM Punk reacts to FOX teasing him to be SmackDown mystery hacker

CM Punk

For a couple of months now, the SmackDown mystery hacker been making sporadic appearances, warning various members of the roster that 'the truth will be heard'. This week, the mystery hacker invaded WWE Backstage for some time during its broadcast. After that, WWE on FOX teased, in a way, that the hacker could potentially be CM Punk.

After the broadcast, WWE on FOX put out a tweet that read (in weird text), 'Do I have everybody's attention now?'. Now, for those unaware, these are the exact words uttered by CM Punk in one of his infamous pipebombs in 2011. You can check out the video below:

The tweet had certain sections of the WWE Universe believing that CM Punk could possibly have been the mystery hacker all this time. CM Punk has reacted to WWE on FOX's tweet and perhaps the WWE Universe with a facepalm GIF.

Will CM Punk ever return to the WWE ring?

CM Punk's reaction to the tweet is perhaps quite apt as he has grown tired of everybody wanting him to return to WWE as a competitor. On multiple occasions, Punk has said that he doesn't want to wrestle ever again but has teased every now and then with 'never say never' type of responses.

CM Punk left WWE on a very sour note, with his contract being terminated on the day of his wedding, which would be the last straw for him. Punk's health had started to take a beating due to the multiple concussions, broken ribs, knee injuries, and a potentially life-threatening staph infection. By the end of it, CM Punk stated that he had 'zero passion' for the business and was happy staying retired.

CM Punk returning to WWE may be a far-fetched dream, but then again, until November 12, 2019, when Punk first appeared on WWE Backstage, him working with anything of or related to the company in any capacity was unimaginable.

CM Punk will be on WWE Backstage next week. All we can do now is wait for his appearance and, hopefully, get a little more clarity on the situation.

Advertisement