CM Punk reacts to top WWE Superstar turning heel after viciously attacking 27-year-old on NXT Roadblock

CM Punk recently showed his support for Roxanne Perez's take on her recent match at NXT Roadblock via his social media platform.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT Roadblock, Asuka and Lyra Valkyria teamed up against Tatum Paxley and Kairi Sane. Valkyria and Paxley showcased remarkable skills throughout the match, but ultimately, the latter endured a brutal elbow strike before Kairi took the victory.

Following the match, Roxanne viciously attacked Valkyria, causing severe injury. The 27-year-old had to be carried out on a stretcher, screaming in agony due to her injured arm.

"punch people in the face!" Perez wrote in response.

CM Punk reposted a snap of the same tweet by reacting in support of Perez.

Former WWE wrestler QT Marshall shared insights regarding CM Punk's departure from AEW

Marshall spoke about Punk's contract termination in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. QT also referred to the dynamics of Punk even backstage.

"I think being in AEW kinda gave him the confidence to know that people were still there for him and he could still do it. If you're gonna do it and you can't do it at AEW anymore for whatever the reasons were, then go back to WWE if they're willing to give him a chance. I always liked him backstage, I know there were reports that he kept me off TV."

Marshall further continued:

"But I didn't think that it was gonna be out of the realm that he would go back because the WWE had so many people that have done negative stuff and then come back. I don't think he really did anything negative, he just walked away. Yeah he did his interview that they had a lawsuit but other than that, It's like Cody, when Cody left WWE, he was a true professional. He's been a true professional about leaving AEW."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for CM Punk in the near future.

