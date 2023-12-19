CM Punk recalls epic clash with WWE Hall of Famers at a school gymnasium

WWE Superstar CM Punk has been in the pro wrestling business for almost 26 years now. He debuted on October 25, 1997, under the ring name "CM Venom," and has since shared the ring with several prominent names in the industry.

During a recent Elite Comics11 Instagram live for a charity stream, the 45-year-old star appeared as a guest. The Best in the World recalled his encounter with two WWE Hall of Famers that finally put him on the map of the pro wrestling scene.

The legends in question are Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guererro. In the early days of his wrestling journey, before the bright lights and grand stadiums, Punk found himself in a sweaty school gym in Indianapolis.

Back in 2002, for the Independent Wrestling Association (IWA) Mid-South, in a three-way clash with a young, nimble Mysterio and a firebrand Guerrero, the pieces of CM Punk's future started to click.

"I'd really have to think about it and maybe working with Rey Mysterio and Eddie (Guerrero) for the first time. We famously did a three-way in like a — I don’t know. It was like a school gymnasium somewhere in Indianapolis or it was somewhere in Indiana or something like that for IWA (Mid-South). It was when Eddie was in between jobs. Rey, WCW had just kind of folded. Rey was one of the guys that was not signing with WWE right away and that one kind of put me on the map," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

CM Punk's first storyline in WWE after ten years was brilliant, as per Kevin Nash

Upon The Best in the World's return to the company after nearly ten years, he was a free agent and hyped fans about signing for RAW, SmackDown, or NXT for two weeks.

When CM Punk visited Shawn Michaels' NXT, the two men had a heartwarming moment burying their past and clicked a selfie in the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, speaking on the Kliq This podcast, shared that the segment featuring HBK and CM Punk was brilliant.

"I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at RAW, showing up at SmackDown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels. By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant," he said.

Watch the video below:

The Straight Edge Superstar reportedly was not present on this week's episode of RAW. The WWE Universe is excited to witness Punk's first feud in the company since 2014.

What did you think of CM Punk crediting Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guererro for putting him on the map? Sound off in the comments section below.