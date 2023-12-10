CM Punk receives massive message from Shawn Michaels hours before WWE NXT Deadline

CM Punk just received a massive message from Shawn Michaels moments before NXT Deadline.

Punk shocked the pro wrestling world when he made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. Since his comeback, he has shown up on both RAW and SmackDown and is the top free agent in the company.

With both brands looking to sign him, Punk stated on SmackDown that he would make a phone call to Shawn Michaels over the weekend. He even recently posted on social media that he missed his flight and is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which is the venue for NXT Deadline.

Hence, Michaels invited Punk to show up at Deadline so that they could talk in person instead of having a conversation over the phone.

"@CMPunk Since you’re in Bridgeport and have some time, let’s forgo the phone call and talk in person."

Check out his tweet here:

Triple H has also responded to Michaels' message saying that he has got to see this interaction, indicating that he could be at the show too.

"I gotta see this."

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk's interaction with Michaels goes tonight on NXT Deadline.

