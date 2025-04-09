CM Punk referenced on WWE NXT after former champion returns to the show

WWE RAW Superstar CM Punk was referenced on commentary on the latest episode of NXT. This was after Giulia made a surprise return to the show.
The Beautiful Madness lost her NXT Women's Championship to Stephanie Vaquer a few weeks ago at Roadblock. During NXT this week, Jordynne Grace took on Jaida Parker in a singles match, and The Dark Angel was at ringside. She was supposed to pick one of them to face her for the title at NXT Stand & Deliver but got into a confrontation with them during the match, which led to the bout being called off.
Jordynne Grace attacked Stephanie Vaquer in the ring, and Giulia came out to make the save. She cleared the ring but in a shocking twist, headbutted Vaquer and dropped her with the Northern Lights Bomb. She then took the title and held it in the air, which meant she wanted it back.
Vic Joseph on commentary said:
"Just when we thought we had all the answers, Giulia changed the questions."
CM Punk said something very similar when he debuted on WWE Backstage back in 2019. The Voice of the Voiceless ended up leaving for AEW soon but came back to WWE as a full-time competitor in 2023.