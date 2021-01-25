CM Punk responds to fan who claims he has COVID-19

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who hinted that Punk has COVID-19.

CM Punk has been taking all precautions to make sure he doesn't contract COVID-19 and has been quarantining as a part of several safety measures. A fan recently posted a tweet in which he hinted that CM Punk had contracted COVID-19, and the fan got a response from the former WWE Champion.

Punk made it clear that he is simply quarantining as per a safety guideline for a job, and hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. Check out the tweets below:

I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 24, 2021

CM Punk used to appear on WWE Backstage

The COVID-19 nightmare hasn't ended yet and is still taking lives by the thousands every day. The pandemic kicked off around a year ago, putting the world to a standstill. CM Punk was appearing on WWE Backstage at the time. The show was mainly hosted by Booker T and Renee Paquette. However, WWE Backstage's production was eventually halted during the pandemic. The pandemic era of pro wrestling has also affected the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

WWE Backstage will return for a Royal Rumble special on FS1 on the Saturday before this year's Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

CM Punk has been pretty vocal about the idea of wearing a mask and exercising all other possible safety precautions in light of the pandemic. Thankfully, he hasn't contracted the virus yet.

Several pro-wrestling personalities have been tested positive for the virus over the past year or so, including Renee Paquette, Chris Jericho, and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.