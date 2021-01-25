Create
CM Punk responds to fan who claims he has COVID-19

Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 25 Jan 2021, 10:26 IST
Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who hinted that Punk has COVID-19.

CM Punk has been taking all precautions to make sure he doesn't contract COVID-19 and has been quarantining as a part of several safety measures. A fan recently posted a tweet in which he hinted that CM Punk had contracted COVID-19, and the fan got a response from the former WWE Champion.

Punk made it clear that he is simply quarantining as per a safety guideline for a job, and hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. Check out the tweets below:

CM Punk used to appear on WWE Backstage

The COVID-19 nightmare hasn't ended yet and is still taking lives by the thousands every day. The pandemic kicked off around a year ago, putting the world to a standstill. CM Punk was appearing on WWE Backstage at the time. The show was mainly hosted by Booker T and Renee Paquette. However, WWE Backstage's production was eventually halted during the pandemic. The pandemic era of pro wrestling has also affected the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

WWE Backstage will return for a Royal Rumble special on FS1 on the Saturday before this year's Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

CM Punk has been pretty vocal about the idea of wearing a mask and exercising all other possible safety precautions in light of the pandemic. Thankfully, he hasn't contracted the virus yet.

Several pro-wrestling personalities have been tested positive for the virus over the past year or so, including Renee Paquette, Chris Jericho, and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Published 25 Jan 2021, 10:26 IST
