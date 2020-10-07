CM Punk to return to famous ECW Arena for special occasion

Ever since he departed from WWE and pro wrestling in general, CM Punk has been heavily involved in the Mixed Martial Arts world. The former WWE Champion even had a stint under the UFC banner, however, following two losses in two fights, Punk would never go on to compete in the Octagon ever again.

The Second City Saint does provide commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships though. And as reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, CM Punk will be involved in two CFFC events later this month. The interesting part with this, however, is the fact that CM Punk will be returning to the iconic ECW arena under the CFFC banner.

CM Punk will be doing commentary on two CFFC shows Oct. 29 and 30 — at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. I heard play-by-play man @MMAjunkieJohn will be dressing as Sandman for Halloween and crushing beer cans on his forehead. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 6, 2020

CM Punk to return to the ECW Arena for CFFC

CM Punk has been highly associated with the world of professional wrestling for years. Despite being away from in-ring competition for a while now, the former WWE Champion will always be recognized as a pioneer for the business. Being a former ECW World Champion, Punk has also had his fair share of memorable moments under the brand known for its extremeness.

As noted, on October 29th and 30th, CM Punk will be returning to the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia under CFFC to provide commentary for two shows. Responding to Marc Raimondi, Punk himself wrote the following and already seems to be in the mood for this year's Halloween.

Dressing up as your favorite ECW alumni just requires you to wear a t-shirt! @THETOMMYDREAMER — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 6, 2020

CM Punk's last run in WWE

CM Punk's last run under WWE was around the 2013-2014 period, when the former WWE Champion dropped his world title to The Rock. Punk would eventually go on to lose marquee matches to the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. After the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he would retire from professional wrestling.

In the aftermath of his retirement, CM Punk didn't quite bother associating himself with the pro wrestling world and instead jumped ship to the UFC, where he first fought Mickey Gall and then Mike Jackson. However, both fights resulted in defeat for the former WWE Champion.