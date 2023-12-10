CM Punk returns to WWE NXT after 13 years at Deadline

CM Punk has just made his return to WWE NXT at Deadline 2023.

The Second City Saint made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. This was a surprise as reports suggested that the company's backstage officials denied Punk's comeback rumors for weeks before his arrival.

Since his return, Punk has been making headlines worldwide. He has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown, making his intentions clear about main eventing WrestleMania. Given that he is still a free agent in the company, both main roster brands seem interested in signing him.

Punk, however, said on SmackDown that he would speak to Shawn Michaels over the weekend. The former world champion missed his flight and was in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where NXT Deadline 2023 is taking place tonight. Therefore, Michaels invited him to show up in person.

Deadline kicked off with Shawn Michaels, who was immediately interrupted by Punk. Both men took a selfie in the ring to celebrate the moment, and The Second City Saint even teased joining NXT during the short segment. It marked the veteran's first televised appearance in the developmental brand since 2010. However, he competed in a dark match on the white-and-gold show in 2012.

It will be interesting to see which brand Punk will finally decide to join next week on RAW.

What did you make of CM Punk's appearance at NXT Deadline?