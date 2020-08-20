CM Punk reveals his all-time favorite SummerSlam match

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter. During his interaction with the fans, Punk answered a host of questions, including his all-time favorite match at WWE's second-biggest annual pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam.

Throughout the years, CM Punk has competed at SummerSlam on several occasions and has been a pioneer of the pro wrestling business when it comes to putting on instant classics at The Biggest Party of the Summer. When asked what his all-time favorite match at SummerSlam is, the former WWE Champion claimed it to be his 2013 bout against Brock Lesnar.

Here is the exchange between CM Punk and a Twitter user who asked him what his favorite SummerSlam match of all time is:

Vs Brock for sure. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

CM Punk's match against Brock Lesnar at 2013 SummerSlam

The year 2013 marked CM Punk's final SummerSlam pay-per-view before he eventually marked his departure from WWE in the following year. Heading into the event, Punk had already lost two crucial bouts earlier in the year against The Rock at Royal Rumble, to whom he dropped the WWE Championship. The Great One brought a close to Punk's historic title reign in the process.

Within the span of the next few months, CM Punk battled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 in a match that had high stakes for both men, especially Punk, who was aiming to end Undertaker's historic WrestleMania streak. However, on this occasion as well, The Second City Saint failed to overcome the more experienced Undertaker and fell victim to The Phenom at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The SummerSlam 2013 bout against Brock Lesnar had huge implications for CM Punk, as he was almost in a must-win situation at this point after two big losses in the year. What many thought would be a one-sided match in favor of Brock Lesnar, eventually turned out to be one of the best "David vs Goliath" bouts in WWE history, with Punk taking The Beast Incarnate to his limit.

CM Punk came agonizingly close to beating Brock Lesnar that night but despite the loss, we did witness one of the finest matches in SummerSlam history between two of the very best to ever do it in the world of pro wrestling. And CM Punk agrees.