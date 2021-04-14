CM Punk reveals biggest possible match for his WWE return

It has been over seven years since former WWE Champion CM Punk last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble match before his controversial exit from the company. Yet, Punk's in-ring return remains a major topic of discussion among fans to this day. There have been several speculations and fantasy bookings on who could be the opponent if he returns to WWE.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, CM Punk spoke about a potential return to pro wrestling. While The Straight Edge Superstar claimed that it's not his world anymore, he also mentioned that the right combination could be figured out for him to get interested for a return.

“I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore. I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be.’ The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’ It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.”

a cm punk appreciation post that nobody asked for but is very much needed 😌✨🙌 pic.twitter.com/jELLNzNBP0 — 𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈. 🤍 (@undisputedtori) June 26, 2020

"Who's the biggest possible match for me? It's probably Triple H" - CM Punk on a potential WWE return

CM Punk then went on to name two biggest possible matches for him if he ever returns to pro wrestling. First, he mentioned the name of current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. As for the WWE side of things, Punk stated that the biggest match for him is probably against Triple H, although he isn't really interested in it.

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting. There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”

CM Punk uploaded the provisional WrestleMania XXX card on his Instagram story yesterday.



Fascinating insight into the original plan for the event prior to Punk’s departure.



What do you make of the original card?@CMPunk #WWE #WrestleMania #CMPunk #Sheamus #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/2CMW4I2kb8 — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) January 4, 2020

It has been previously revealed that before his controversial exit from WWE in 2014, there were plans for him to face Triple H at WrestleMania XXX. Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE and face The Cerebral Assassin? Comment down and let us know your thoughts.