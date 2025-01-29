CM Punk reveals what happened the moment he got injured at Royal Rumble 2024

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is set to kick off at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. The event will feature many action-packed matches, including the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble.

The 30-man Royal Rumble Match is set to be a star-studded affair as it will consist of stars such as CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and more. The Second City Saint will enter the Rumble match for the second time since his return to WWE in 2023. Punk also participated in last year's gimmick match in which he suffered a tricep injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

While rewatching last year's match on WWE's YouTube channel, the former world champion talked about the injury that ruled him out of WrestleMania XL.

"Oh, shining wizard, and my world comes crashing down. Instantly knew I tore my tricep. There was about a silver dollar-sized hole in my tricep that I instantly sunk two fingers into, so I knew it was gone," he said. [48:37-49:03]

The Best in The World also talked about the amount of pain he went through and the feeling of not being able to compete at WrestleMania 40. Punk stated that he was thinking that even if he won the match, he would still require surgery later on.

Check out the full video here:

CM Punk on his moment with Cody Rhodes in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

In the final moments of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the last two men in the ring were Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The Best in The World had already torn his tricep before that.

While rewatching the match, The Second City Saint talked about what was going on in his head during that moment:

"It's a mixed bag because the injury adds a dimension that, in a way, I wish I didn't have to talk and discuss. I wish it could've just been me and Cody having a moment. You know I have known Cody since 2007. His father is the great Dusty Rhodes. [I] had a great relationship with him. So there is a lot going on here. I know I'm hurt; I don't know if Cody does; I still have a Rumble to win." [53:00-53:42]

The American Nightmare eventually eliminated Punk to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. While Cody will not be entering this year's Rumble, he still has Kevin Owens to worry about. On the other hand, CM Punk has 29 other men, who are hell-bent on shattering his WrestleMania main-event dream, to worry about.

