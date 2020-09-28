During his time in WWE, CM Punk shared the squared circle with several top WWE Superstars and veterans. His list of opponents includes the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar.

It’s deadlift ::checks what day it is:: SUNDAY. Bears and Cubs are on the tv so let’s do a Q&A in between sets! Use the hashtag #askpunk — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

The former WWE Champion briefly opened up on sharing the ring with the likes of The Deadman and others via his latest Q&A session on Twitter. And when asked if he was ever overwhelmed about facing such legends, CM Punk simply stated, "No."

Here is what CM Punk had in say when asked about facing The Undertaker and other top Superstars in WWE:

When did CM Punk cross paths with The Undertaker and Triple H?

CM Punk and The Undertaker shared the ring with one another on multiple occasions in WWE, mostly during their time together on SmackDown around 2009. However, their most popular meeting in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 when Punk took shots at Paul Bearer, who had just passed away and also stole the Undertaker's precious urn in the lead up to the big 'Mania match.

On the other hand, CM Punk had quite the on-screen rivalry with Triple H. The two men went back and forth against each other on the microphone and were part of some vicious promos over the years. And at Night of Champion 2011, Triple H also recorded an unlikely win over CM Punk, who at that point in time was arguably the hottest star in WWE.

Nevertheless, those losses don't really justify how good CM Punk's final run in the company was. The Second City Saint enjoyed one of the best world title reigns which saw him being in possession of the WWE Championship for 434 days. If it wasn't for his ugly fallout with WWE management, CM Punk definitely would've finished his run with the company on a high note.