CM Punk reveals who he would like to work with the most in AEW

CM Punk left the world of professional wrestling behind a long time ago, at least as an in-ring performer. The former WWE Champion last competed inside the squared circle six years ago as part of the 2014 Royal Rumble Match. He almost immediately retired after that match.

Since he stepped away from wrestling, fans have wondered if CM Punk will ever return to the ring in some capacity, even if it's with the comparatively new promotion in All Elite Wrestling.

Deadlifting in the basement. Resting between sets. I’m around for a fireside chat of sorts. Any questions? Use #askpunk or I won’t see you! — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk was asked if he had the opportunity to face someone from AEW, who it would be. "The Second City Saint," almost without any hesitation chose Elite members, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

While Punk didn't get into details about feuding with the original Elite trio, he did mention that he would be interested in working with Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson. Here is what CM Punk posted:

I think interesting people to work with would be Omega and the Bucks. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

Could CM Punk return to pro wrestling with AEW?

In the past, there has been a lot of speculation on whether CM Punk would work with AEW. Reports even suggested that AEW officials came in contact with Punk. However, the two parties couldn't agree to a potential deal.

In late 2019, CM Punk joined Renee Young as an analyst for the Fox Sports studio show, WWE Backstage.

Punk hasn't competed in a ring in years now. If he does return to the business, there would be countless dream matches involving "The Second City Saint" for either WWE or AEW. Nevertheless, as it stands CM Punk is focusing on his work with CFFC, a venture he decided to take on after his run with UFC where he lost both of his fights as a welterweight.