CM Punk reveals his location ahead of tonight's WWE RAW; has a one-word message after loss to John Cena

CM Punk has revealed his location ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion lost to John Cena at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Punk and Cena pushed each other to their limits and even had to fight off Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The Visionary tried cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Cena in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, but was unsuccessful.

On his Instagram story, Punk revealed he was in Pittsburgh, the location for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Punk will be gunning for Rollins, the man who was responsible for The Second City Saint's unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

The Punk-Rollins feud is expected to continue on RAW. Rollins was also responsible for Punk's Elimination Chamber loss earlier this year, as his actions allowed Cena to win the six-man match and eventually dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

At this year's Show of Shows, Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. During the bout's closing moments, Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns, aligning with The Visionary in the process.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk appears on RAW tonight and, if so, what he has in store for the fans.

