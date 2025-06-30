  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk reveals his location ahead of tonight's WWE RAW; has a one-word message after loss to John Cena

CM Punk reveals his location ahead of tonight's WWE RAW; has a one-word message after loss to John Cena

By Soumik Datta
Published Jun 30, 2025 20:56 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)

CM Punk has revealed his location ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion lost to John Cena at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Punk and Cena pushed each other to their limits and even had to fight off Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The Visionary tried cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Cena in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, but was unsuccessful.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On his Instagram story, Punk revealed he was in Pittsburgh, the location for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Punk will be gunning for Rollins, the man who was responsible for The Second City Saint's unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

Ad

The Punk-Rollins feud is expected to continue on RAW. Rollins was also responsible for Punk's Elimination Chamber loss earlier this year, as his actions allowed Cena to win the six-man match and eventually dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

At this year's Show of Shows, Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. During the bout's closing moments, Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns, aligning with The Visionary in the process.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk appears on RAW tonight and, if so, what he has in store for the fans.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications