CM Punk reveals his personal favorite WWE match

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk revealed a personal favorite match of his, during his days in WWE. The former WWE Champion responded to the question by claiming that he once had an overseas match with the veteran Big Show and the pair hadn't called a thing.

CM Punk also revealed that in the lead-up to the match, he had spent 10 minutes on the phone as he eventually made his way out to the ring. Punk's response to the question can be seen in the tweet below:

I had a match overseas vs big show where we didn’t call a thing and I pretended to be on the phone with Vickie for nearly ten minutes before I even got in the ring. That’s working, bröther. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 25, 2021

During his time with WWE, CM Punk shared the ring with some of the best Superstars in the business. Punk even shared the ring with the likes of The Big Show, Mark Henry, and The Undertaker, who are regarded as some of the most experienced veterans in the business.

While Punk went on to depart from WWE in 2014, Paul Wight AKA The Big Show signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, after being an integral part of WWE for decades.

I welcome the flood gates of hell. Lifting and spending long rest periods in between sets looking at pictures of dogs. We can get a few questions in... use #askpunk$ pic.twitter.com/rVYeoNTuXB — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 25, 2021

CM Punk marked his retirement from in-ring competition after leaving WWE

After his departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk made the jump into the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The former WWE Champion signed a deal with Dana White's organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Despite having literally zero experience in the world of MMA, Punk was given an opportunity to showcase his talent in the UFC. However, things ended on a drastic note for the former WWE Champion, who fought twice under the UFC banner and lost both fights.

Since then, Punk hasn't competed inside the UFC octagon and works as a commentator for CFFC. The former WWE Champion has definitely been killing it in the commentary booth.

However, as far as a return to the pro wrestling ring is concerned, it seems quite unlikely that CM Punk would ever step back inside the squared circle. Especially given the fact that Punk is in his early 40s.

