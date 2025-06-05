CM Punk reveals the real reason he got a Pepsi tattoo on his shoulder

CM Punk has explained the reason behind the Pepsi tattoo on his left shoulder. This has been a mystery to many WWE fans for years.

The Second City Saint has lots of different tattoos covering his body, including his fingers and the back of his ear. There's a backstory behind most if not all of them. He has a "Straight Edge" tattoo which represents his real-life lifestyle, and it has also been a part of his on-screen persona.

CM Punk recently appeared on WWE Tattooed, a video that the company posted on its YouTube channel. He explained that he got a Pepsi tattoo because he likes Pepsi, and it represents his straight edge lifestyle.

"I guess I'd be remiss to not mention the Pepsi tattoo." said Punk. "I think maybe that one probably, historically over time, has gotten the most attention. The story with the Pepsi tattoo is, there is a band called Minor Threat that started in the early 80s in Washington, DC, that's widely known to have started the straight edge subculture. And the guitarist, Brian Baker, was asked in an interview I read while I was in detention, 'You have a Coca-Cola tattoo, why do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo?'"

"And his response was, 'I like Coca-Cola.' And I was like, that's just punk rock right there. I don't like Coke, I like Pepsi. I'm a Midwest kid at heart, so I got a Pepsi tattoo. That tattoo represents me being straight edge, and that's really kinda it. I know it seems silly to put a corporate logo on yourself, but it really has a deeper meaning, and it means so much more to me than just a soft drink." (3:53-4:52)

CM Punk failed to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank on RAW

In the main event of this week's episode of RAW, CM Punk took on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfered in the bout and attacked the former WWE Champion.

CM Punk could've won, as he had El Grande pinned. However, the latter got the victory and will compete in the ladder match this Sunday. Punk is currently not scheduled to compete at the upcoming premium live event, as he didn't qualify.

