CM Punk reveals that he was told to take shots at Stephanie McMahon in his "pipebomb"

CM Punk's 2011 "pipebomb" has become one of the most famous promos in wrestling history.

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber CM Punk's pipebomb in 2011 is becoming more relevant day by day... CM Punk's pipebomb in 2011 is becoming more relevant day by day... https://t.co/pLwr2BgG9X

The former World Champion has noted several times that he was handed a mic and told to get whatever he had off his chest. As part of a new interview with Sport1, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has revealed that he wrote a fake draft of the promo and got it approved by WWE.

“I had to make an outline for Vince and I didn’t say anything I wrote in the outline, I just know that I needed him to agree and then I went out there and said whatever I wanted. I knew what I wanted to say, I knew I wasn’t stepping over the line and I knew nobody was going to be pissed at me. The thing with live television is, it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. If I would have asked him to say all that stuff, he would have been like, ‘Don’t mention Brock, don’t mention Paul Heyman.’ Those guys, at the time, were persona non Grata. He would have been like, ‘What the hell is Ring of Honor? Don’t mention New Japan.’ I knew to make it the special piece of art that I wanted it to be, I had to go out there and say all of that.”

Vince McMahon went on to give him several suggestions regarding the promo, which included taking shots at his own daughter Stephanie McMahon, something that CM Punk didn't end up doing, aside from one line.

“I wrote up a mock draft of it and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great.’ He asked me to add something making fun of Stephanie. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I went out there and I did it and it was good so it doesn’t matter," said Punk.

CM Punk has recently made the move over to AEW

After more than seven years on the sidelines, CM Punk returned to AEW earlier this year, delivering another "pipebomb" style promo as part of his debut.

CM Punk listed all of the reasons why he chose to return with AEW whilst noting that his return to WWE was never on the table.

Also Read

CM Punk worked for FOX as part of WWE Backstage a few years ago, but at that time he wasn't contracted to WWE.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Daniel Wood