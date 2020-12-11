CM Punk reveals what he did when Vince McMahon yelled at him on commentary

CM Punk has been away from WWE for over six years, with his last appearances in the company coming back in 2014. He was released by WWE at the height of his popularity after a real-life feud with the powers-that-be in WWE, including chairman Vince McMahon.

CM Punk, in a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, hosted by former WWE commentator and presenter Renee Paquette (known as Renee Young in WWE), opened up about the time he ignored Vince McMahon while on commentary.

Paquette told Punk about having imposter syndrome and not knowing much about broadcasting. The former WWE Superstar stated that he always felt that she should have commentated on WWE television as he felt that things needed to be changed in the commentary booth in WWE.

CM Punk on what he did while being yelled by Vince McMahon while commentating

CM Punk narrated an incident that happened when he was in the commentary booth in WWE. He said that he "narrowly avoided surgery" when he tore a muscle in a match against Edge. Vince McMahon then told him to do commentary during his recuperation from that injury. He then revealed why he turned down the volume when McMahon yelled at him when he was on commentary.

“I remember the first night on commentary, Vince started yelling in my headset. I elbowed Lawler. I wrote a note to him asking which is the volume bottom. He pointed to it and I turned it all the way down. When we took the headsets off after the show, I was like, ‘Did you not know you can do that?’ He said, ‘We are going to get yelled at.’ Vince never said anything to me.” (H/T Wrestle Talk)

Paquette said that she had similar moments when she was a commentator in WWE and what she did when Vince McMahon yelled at her.

"I used to have moments like that too where he (Vince McMahon) would be giving me sh*t in my ears, and I would just, sort of like, you know, hear his information but I didn't sell it to the camera. And he'd be like, '(yells) Did you hear me?' And I would just stare into the camera like, 'Yes, I heard you.'

CM Punk stated that being yelled while being a commentator was not helpful which is why he turned Vince McMahon off from his headset.