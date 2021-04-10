CM Punk reveals which WrestleMania failed to impress him the most

CM Punk has claimed that his least favorite WrestleMania of all time is 'Mania 30, commonly known as WrestleMania XXX to the fans around the world. In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Punk once again interacted with his fans on social media and answered a host of questions.

During the Q&A session, the exact question that CM Punk was asked was which WrestleMania was the least attractive to him. The former WWE Champion, without explaining much, simply responded by replying "30'.

Here's what CM Punk wrote when asked about his least attractive WrestleMania:

WrestleMania 29 was the last 'Mania event CM Punk was a part of before his surprising departure from WWE. In the early stages of 2014, Punk left the company and hence wasn't a part of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania XXX was headlined by a Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and Batista, and eventually resulted in a historic win for Bryan. The rest of the card featured the likes of Bray Wyatt, John Cena and The Shield, and in the co-main event, Punk's wife AJ Lee defended the WWE Divas Championship successfully in a six-minute match.

CM Punk has been working in the Mixed Martial Arts world since he departed from WWE

Since his departure from WWE, CM Punk decided to retire from professional wrestling altogether. The former WWE champion had a brief run in the UFC, competing in two fights, both of which resulted in losses for The Second City Saint.

CM Punk is currently working as a commentator for the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Punk is unlikely to ever step back inside the cage but the former WWE superstar definitely seems to be enjoying his role behind the desk for CFFC.

That being said though, a return to professional wrestling for Punk is the one question that arises almost now and then. Meanwhile, CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling in some capacity when he joined WWE Backstage.