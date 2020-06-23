CM Punk's future following WWE Backstage possibly being cancelled

CM Punk will have to make a huge decision with respect to WWE Backstage.

Currently, CM Punk's contract is with FOX and not WWE.

What's next for CM Punk?

Earlier today, it was reported that the FS1 Network has decided to cut back on the weekly production of WWE Backstage. The latest reports by PWI now suggest that the show might be done for good. If that's the case, there are several questions which will arise about the future of CM Punk and his association with WWE's shoulder program.

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. "WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating "Inside PBC." Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020

WWE Backstage is responsible for bringing CM Punk back into the WWE Universe. However, it is important to note that CM Punk's contract is with FOX and not WWE. Hence, if the company decided to move WWE Backstage to the WWE Network, there will be no guarantee that CM Punk will continue to be associated with the show.

As stated by PWI, FOX reportedly held a meeting and the channel informed all those involved with the production of WWE Backstage that the show 'is done for good' in its current format. However, it is still possible that the production this weeks's impending episode that was set to feature Bayley will go ahead as planned.

Thanks to everyone at @FS1 for the opportunity to work on #WWEBackstage! I had a blast working with @ReneeYoungWWE, @BookerT5x, @RealPaigeWWE, @jacobu, @grossman, @bradweimer and every single person I came into contact with on the show. I learned a lot working with you all. https://t.co/iLnYF0jGyj — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 22, 2020

CM Punk and his possible return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk and his wife AJ Lee didn't part ways with the Vince McMahon's company on the best of terms. But over the years, there have been indications from both parties that they could work things out and make room for the much-anticipated return of CM Punk in WWE.

Earlier this year, when Triple H was asked if both there's any chance of the return of the two former WWE Superstars to the promotion, 'The Game' didn't entirely rule out the possibility. Back then, he was quoted saying,

""If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely. I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody saying “this person should be here, or that person should be here."

"In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!

As for CM Punk, he made it clear that he might return to WWE for the 'big bucks' during AMA session on Reddit. On WWE Backstage, we saw him sharing a great rapport with host Renee Young. However, that won't be enough to conclude if one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of the last decade will find enough reasons that can convince him to walk back into the promotion.