CM Punk's next WWE Backstage appearance announced

The Best in the World!

CM Punk broke the internet last year when he returned to WWE, albeit as an analyst and special contributor on the company's new show on FS1, WWE Backstage. The former Straight Edge Society star has definitely helped the show's ratings with his honest and unbiased analysis of the WWE product and storylines.

As announced on Twitter by WWE on FOX, CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage next week. It is interesting to note that the show has been airing at 12 AM ET for the past few weeks, but it looks like they will be going back to its normal time slot of 11 PM ET for CM Punk's return.

CM Punk on WWE Backstage

CM Punk last appeared on WWE Backstage on May 12 where he had some interesting suggestions for the segment where Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and passed on the RAW Women's Championship to Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Personally, I think that it's a missed moment, a missed opportunity to have the little lovey-dovey moment. Oh, Asuka's very happy for you, congratulations. And then, MIST! Right in the face! I think that they really missed out on that. That's what I would have done. And then the vacuum, and that void is filled, you know, you have this monster, evil women at the top of the Women's division and everybody's chasing her, they want revenge for Becky, they want the title. Can they stop Asuka? Nobody's ready for Asuka.

CM Punk also trolled the fans on WWE Backstage last week by dressing up as the SmackDown mystery hacker. On being asked by Christian, he revealed that he was actually watching WrestleMania 3.

It would be interesting to see what CM Punk talks about this week and whether a WWE Superstar joins him on the show. We'll keep you updated!