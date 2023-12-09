CM Punk's plans for the Royal Rumble 2024 seemingly revealed after face-to-face meeting with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

CM Punk's presence has been felt all over this week's Tribute to The Troops special episode of SmackDown. Apart from his scathing promo calling essentially everybody out, he made a trip backstage, and after he met SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, he had an interesting conversation with Cody Rhodes that may have confirmed his status for the Royal Rumble.

CM Punk called out a flurry of superstars, and gave shoutouts to some as well, including Jey Uso and LA Knight. He stated that his ultimate goal was to headline WrestleMania - something he has never done before.

In a backstage segment with Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare told him that to headline WrestleMania, he will have to enter and win the Royal Rumble. While Punk had made a throwaway line during the promo earlier about the rumble, he was faced with the topic again. The Voice of the Voiceless however, without confirming his entry, subtly agreed with him - revealing that he will most likely be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes then simply shook his hand and told his "friend" that it was good to have him back in WWE.

As many expected, Punk referenced Seth Rollins and brushed him aside, stating that isn't even "The Man" in his relationship:

Expand Tweet

Has CM Punk made himself a favorite for the 2024 Royal Rumble? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

