CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW had a major problem, explains veteran (Exclusive)

While CM Punk's return to WWE has charmed a lot of fans, a wrestling veteran believes that there was a glaring issue with his promo segment on RAW.

The Second City Saint shocked the pro wrestling world when he made an appearance at this year's Survivor Series WarGames. He later expressed his thoughts on RAW this week, talking about how he felt good being back home and that he was there to make money and not friends. While the segment was received well, his restrained nature was quite apparent to some.

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter also believes the same. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter shared his thoughts on Punk's promo and how it left him unsatisfied.

"The situation with Monday night is that people waited almost 2 hours and 49 minutes... and Punk said nothing of any value except it's great to be back. I am home, I am here to make money, and not friends. I think we were waiting for more than that. I think, you know, maybe it's too premature to start this going in deep with Seth Rollins. But I think, I was expecting a little bit more from that last few minutes that he was on RAW," Bill Apter said. [6:18 - 7:05]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for CM Punk in WWE.

