CM Punk's unbelievable earnings for a 2-minute 14-second UFC loss; Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's huge earnings also emerge

The earnings for CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey from their time in the UFC have been revealed.

CM Punk is currently in the midst of a lot of rumors as fans wait to see if he will join WWE after leaving AEW with controversy following his wake. But long before he returned to wrestling, Punk had an unfortunate time trying out his hand in the UFC. In his first fight, he lost within 2 minutes and 14 seconds. In his second fight, he lost as well, but it was declared a No Contest after his opponent failed the post-fight USADA test.

UFC is currently in a class action antitrust lawsuit, and as a result, some of their documents were unsealed, which revealed the payments made to fighters. Bloody Elbow reported on this, which let fans know how much fighters had earned.

CM Punk's payment for his debut UFC fight and loss came out, which was a very surprising $1,042,736. Given debuting UFC fighters usually have a starter contract and don't always earn much, it's clear his existing fame played a big part in what he was paid.

Expand Tweet

Other than CM Punk, Brock Lesnar had unbelievable earnings, as did Ronda Rousey

Brock Lesnar's payouts from two of his fights also came out. The fighter earned $3 million for his fight against Alistair Overeem and then was paid a huge $8,00,000 from his fight against Mark Hunt. This makes it $11 million from just two fights.

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey's payments have also come out, totaling a large amount as well.

$574,720 vs. Liz Carmouche

$1,817,907 vs. Miesha Tate

$870,969 vs. Sara McMann

$1,063,688 vs. Alexis Davis

$1,458,282 vs. Cat Zingano

$2,642,204 vs. Bethe Correia

$4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs. Holly Holm

$4,879,766 vs. Amanda Nunes

This totals to almost $18 million in eight fights.

Did the totals surprise you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here