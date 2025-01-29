CM Punk, Saraya, Dustin Rhodes, and others react to Jade Cargill's cryptic post ahead of rumored WWE Royal Rumble return

Several current and former WWE personalities, including CM Punk, Saraya (fka Paige), and Dustin Rhodes, recently took to social media to react to Jade Cargill's cryptic post. The 32-year-old is heavily rumored to return at Royal Rumble 2025.

During an edition of SmackDown in November last year, Bianca Belair locked horns with Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in a Women's United States Championship Tournament match. During the bout, Cargill was shown on the Titantron, lying unconscious on a car's windshield.

Belair immediately left the ring to check on her partner. It was later revealed that the former TBS Champion had suffered multiple injuries, with no definite timeline for her comeback. Since then, she has been absent from WWE television. However, Jade Cargill is heavily rumored to return to the ring at this year's Royal Rumble on February 1.

Amid rumors of her return, Cargill recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself. In the post's caption, the star sent a cryptic three-word message.

"No back talk," Cargill wrote.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Jade Cargill's cryptic post, including CM Punk, Saraya, Dustin Rhodes, Santos Escobar, Ava, Kiana James, Sol Ruca, Tatum Paxley, Karmen Petrovic, and more. Meanwhile, Jaida Parker, Kevin Nash, and Kelani Jordan left comments on it.

Bianca Belair dropped major WWE names who could have attacked Jade Cargill

During a backstage interview, Bianca Belair talked about how Naomi showed up to help her retain the Women's Tag Team Championship while Jade Cargill was on the sidelines.

Belair then mentioned that she believed either Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, or Candice LeRae might be behind the attack on Cargill.

"Naomi showed up. She stepped up. She had my back, made sure we could keep these titles in. I know we gotta move forward with just me and you, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to forget what happened to Jade cause I know one of them did it. I know it was either Candice, Nia, or Tiffany. So, I know you gonna be with me to help keep fighting until we find out who did it," Belair said.

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill will return to WWE television at this year's Royal Rumble.

