CM Punk says he loved working with former WWE personality

CM Punk says he loved his experience working alongside Renee Paquette (f.k.a. Renee Young) on FOX show WWE Backstage.

The 42-year-old, who walked out on WWE in January 2014, discussed the current WWE product on the weekly FS1 show between November 2019 and June 2020. Before joining the show, Punk said he had not watched wrestling in five years.

Speaking to Movie Trivia Schmoedown’s Kristian Harloff, the former WWE star confirmed that he enjoyed working on the show. He also praised Paquette and FOX’s executives for making him feel so comfortable.

“Loved it, loved it, It’s almost, at this point in my life, less about what I’m doing and who I’m doing it with. Renee is a peach. I’ll work with Renee any day of the week on anything. It’s not about the subject matter, it’s just about who you’re working with. All of the FOX executives – Jacob Ullman, Ben, Brad – everybody there was just lovely to be around. It was more like, I’m going out to L.A. and I get to hang out with my friends and, oh, by the way, we’re also shooting this television show." Punk said.

CM Punk’s appearance on WWE Backstage prompted several superstars to challenge him to a match, most notably Seth Rollins. The former Shield member tweeted “fight me” after Punk’s WWE Backstage debut. A week later, Punk responded by telling Rollins to delete his Twitter account.

CM Punk wanted WWE Backstage to last longer

WWE Backstage host Renee Paquette was joined by various WWE legends every week including Booker T, Christian, CM Punk, and Paige.

Punk said he signed a one-year deal with FOX, but his appearances – and the show itself – were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It ended too soon, I think I literally only got to work there for like six months total out of a year contract because of COVID,” Punk added.

Moving forward, CM Punk is expected to make his return to wrestling on AEW Rampage next Friday in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Watch the video above to hear Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Jose G and Kevin Kellam discuss Punk’s in-ring return.

