CM Punk says he would have squashed former WWE Champion in a match

CM Punk recently did one of his occasional Q&A sessions on his official Twitter handle, and opened up on what would have happened if he had wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold is one of the biggest dream matches that we never got to see. Both Superstars were insanely over at the prime of their careers, and a match between the two would certainly have been big enough to headline a WrestleMania.

A fan stated that Punk almost fought Austin, back in 2013-14, and asked whether it would have been the greatest match of all time. Punk had an amusing response to the question. He hinted that the match would have been a squash, and added that he would have quickly connected a GTS, followed by the pin. Check out the tweet below:

Would’ve been short. GTS, 1 2 3. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history

Stone Cold is credited by many for being a major reason why Vince McMahon managed to defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars, and buy off the competition in 2001. CM Punk, on the other hand, was a huge name in WWE around a decade ago, and his Pipebomb promo on an episode of RAW is regarded by a lot of fans as one of the greatest mic moments of all time.

Stone Cold has nothing but respect for CM Punk. Here's Austin heaping praise on the former WWE Champion:

"CM Punk was a lights-out pro wrestler; great promos, great work, great talent, so to have him back into the fold obviously they ironed whatever they needed to iron out and both sides are happy."

It was ‘96 Punk

Chi Town https://t.co/4dcmj3UIFt — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) May 17, 2020

CM Punk and Austin were featured in a sit-down interview with Jim Ross, back in 2012. Punk was the WWE Champion at the time, and the interview hinted towards a feud between him and Austin. Unfortunately for the fans, it was just a marketing gimmick to promote the WWE 2K13 video game, but the interview is certainly worth watching, just to see how insanely good these two are on the mic.