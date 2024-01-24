CM Punk seemingly reveals his Royal Rumble 2024 entry number

CM Punk has seemingly revealed his entry number for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Punk will participate in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match this year. The former WWE Champion has one goal in mind: winning the free-for-all and headlining WrestleMania for the first time in his illustrious career.

CM Punk is quite active on his official Instagram page and regularly shares stories hyping his matches and appearances. In his latest story, he simply wrote '5' before deleting it. This could be a hint that Punk will be the fifth entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk on entering the Royal Rumble

Ten years ago, Punk delivered an incredible performance in the Royal Rumble match but failed to win the same. He quit WWE immediately after. Punk recently appeared on WWE's 2024 Preview Special on Peacock and opened up about wanting to win the iconic match for the first time in his career:

"10 years after walking out. My last match was a Royal Rumble. I’m walking back in 10 years later and my good buddy Cody (Rhodes) likes to say he’s gonna finish his story. To me, this is finishing what I started. This is picking back up where I left off. I’m 10 years wiser and still all that experience that I have inside the Royal Rumble and inside the wrestling ring is gonna come in handy and I’m gonna get to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. At least that’s the plan. I know there’s 29 other guys that are gonna do their best to stop me but I’m supremely confident." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Only time will tell if Punk manages to "finish his story" and headline WrestleMania 40. He will have to survive the Royal Rumble match first in order to book a slot in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Do you think CM Punk was referring to his Royal Rumble entry number in his now-deleted post?

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.