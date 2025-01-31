CM Punk seemingly spoils popular WWE Superstar's Royal Rumble appearance

WWE Superstar CM Punk has seemingly spoilt RAW commentator Pat McAfee's participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint himself is set to enter the contest as one of the favorites and go all the way and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The Best in the World made an appearance on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. The former WWE Champion talked about several stars, including AJ Lee, John Cena, Paul Heyman, and more.

Toward the end of the live stream, CM Punk hinted at Pat McAfee entering the squared circle as one of the participants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Although the 37-year-old declined the claim, the former World Champion suggested otherwise. What makes this claim more believable is the fact that as soon as Punk brought it up, McAfee tried to change the subject and started talking about AJ Lee's potential return to the squared circle at the premium live event.

"I'll see you in the Royal Rumble. [Pat McAfee responded, 'I'm not in it, brother.'] Yeah, you are," said Punk. [From 2:35:10 to 2:35:14]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Pat McAfee returned to WWE at last year's 'Rumble PLE as a surprise guest commentator before shockingly entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #22. However, with Omos and Bron Breakker standing tall inside the ring, the former professional football punter decided to eliminate himself from the contest and voluntarily climbed over the top rope.

CM Punk teased a WrestleMania 41 match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes went back and forth in an intense promo battle. Although he claimed to be friends with The American Nightmare, the 46-year-old added he would take the title off the latter's shoulder when the time comes.

Punk stated he would win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. But the champion was also quick to retaliate. Rhodes claimed he wanted the veteran to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows so that he could beat Punk and prove that the latter was no longer The Best in the World.

Cody Rhodes will also be in action at the Royal Rumble, competing against Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match. It will be interesting to see if he can retain his title against the Prizefighter for a third time.

