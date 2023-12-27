CM Punk sends cryptic message hours before first WWE match in 3621 days

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared a cryptic message before his highly anticipated return match since rejoining the company.

The Best in the World will be in action at the WWE Live event in the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG), squaring off against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Punk has now stirred up fan curiosity by posting a picture of one of his 'Best in the World' T-shirts on his Instagram story just hours before the event.

Check out CM Punk's latest post on his Instagram story:

CM Punk's latest Instagram story

It was later confirmed that the T-shirt Punk shared on his social media was part of a unique merchandise line exclusively available to those attending the event at The Garden.

Reportedly, these T-shirts were being sold at the official merchandise stands during the event for $40 each.

Check out the display from the merch stand below:

Expand Tweet

Punk's bout against Mysterio marks his return to a WWE ring after nearly a decade since his last appearance at the Royal Rumble match in 2014.

Can CM Punk win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.