CM Punk sends four-word message to Rhea Ripley after she vacates title in heartbreaking RAW moment

Former world champion CM Punk sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley on his Instagram story following the events of WWE RAW.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The Nightmare vacated her Women's World Title. She was injured last week following a backstage attack by her arch-rival Liv Morgan. Ripley was the champion for 380 days since she won the belt at last year's WrestleMania.

Many WWE Superstars reacted to the heartbreaking news, including CM Punk. The former WWE Champion sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley in his latest Instagram story.

"Larry sends his kisses," he addressed to Ripley.

Check out the story below:

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 last year. She won the belt after defeating Charlotte Flair that night. The Nightmare was later handed the Women's World Title during the WWE Draft.

She defeated some of the biggest names in the WWE Women's division to keep the belt on her shoulder, including Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Ripley's fans aren't happy one bit to see her title reign end on such a low note.

It remains to be seen how long it will be before The Eradicator makes her big return and recaptures what belongs to her.

