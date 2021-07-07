"Easily one of the greatest" - CM Punk sends a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer

Earlier this week, on Don Muraco's Magnificent Podcast, Dan Muraco revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is currently living in an assisted living facility for people who are suffering from dementia.

The news was confirmed via his Twitter account as the following tweet had been posted on it moments ago.

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!"

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!



FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021

The sad news has caused many fans and fellow wrestlers to send their thoughts and prayers to the hardcore icon, including former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk shared a picture of himself and Terry Funk with the following heartwarming caption,

"Just thinking about Terry. Easily one of the greatest. Paid the price. Sending love positive vibes to everyone. - CM Punk"

Funk has inspired generations of wrestlers through his hardcore style. He has cemented his name in the industry as one of the all-time greats to ever lace up a pair of boots and step inside the squared circle.

Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009

Terry Funk

Terry Funk's contributions to the wrestling industry simply cannot go unnoticed. He has left a great impact on the business, being one of the main influences of the current generation of hardcore wrestlers.

Having wrestled in various wrestling promotions, Funk has garnered a great deal of success and popularity across the globe. He had multiple runs in WWE beginning in the late 80s.

At WWE WrestleMania 14, Terry Funk was able to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside fellow hardcore legend Mick Foley after defeating The Outlaws in a Dumpster match.

In 2009, Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dusty Rhodes. Funk would later induct Mick Foley into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. His last WWE appearance came in 2016 during the build up to Dean Ambrose Vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32. He had a promo with Ambrose and handed him his chainsaw before leaving.

"If I had a son, I'd want him to be JUST LIKE YOU!" - Terry Funk to @TheDeanAmbrose #RAW pic.twitter.com/034FDxYWU6 — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2016

Funk is also known for the longevity of wrestling career. His most recent match took place in 2017 when he tagged with the Rock N' Roll Express to defeat Brian Christopher, Doug Gilbert and Jerry Lawler.

Edited by Daniel Wood