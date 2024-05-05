CM Punk sends a message to Bloodline member after the faction makes a statement at WWE Backlash

CM Punk has reacted to Tanga Loa joining The Bloodline at WWE Backlash France.

During the tag team match between Tama Tonga & Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens & Randy Orton, The Bloodline received a huge assist from the debuting Loa.

On Instagram, Punk claimed Loa was his favorite Tongan, sending the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star a three-word message.

"My Favorite Tongan!" wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Loa's Instagram comment:

WWE Backlash France marked Tanga Loa's return to WWE. In 2009, he took part in a tryout with the company before signing a developmental contract.

After a brief stint in NXT, Loa became the enforcer of Hunico and was revealed under the name Camacho. The team of Hunico and Camacho defeated The Usos in their first-ever match.

Interestingly enough, The Usos are former members of The Bloodline with Loa's brother, Tama Tonga, kicking Jimmy Uso out of the group. The Guerrillas of Destiny are expected to be the primary tag team of The Bloodline, especially with both Jimmy and Jey leaving the faction.

It remains to be seen what Solo Sikoa has to say on the upcoming edition of SmackDown now that he has taken charge of The Bloodline, amid Roman Reigns' absence.