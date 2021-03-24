CM Punk sends a message to Bray Wyatt after RAW return

CM Punk recently sent a message to Bray Wyatt referencing a backstage incident from the time the two superstars were mainstays on WWE RAW in 2011.

Bray Wyatt finally broke his silence on Twitter last night and shared a throwback picture with his rival Randy Orton. The picture is from early 2011 when Orton was feuding with The Nexus and hit a Punt Kick on Bray - then known as Husky Harris - in the middle of the ring.

CM Punk recalled warning Orton not to put Harris down with a Punt Kick but to no avail. The Viper hit the devastating move on Harris and fled the spot before Punk and Nexus could hit the ring. You can watch the entire segment HERE.

Punk added that he hopes Bray doesn't hold a grudge against him for "that little whipping incident." The incident in question was a part of Harris' "new" Nexus Initiation and can be seen in its entirety HERE.

Check out Punk's tweet below:

I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such... pic.twitter.com/dYMa4E5l66 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 23, 2021

CM Punk brutally whipped Husky Harris on that night

The initiation that CM Punk is referencing saw several members of Nexus taking turns whipping Husky Harris. Punk was last to whip Harris and he didn't hold back one bit. Punk kept beating Harris with a whip until he got tired of doing it. Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel could be seen feeling disgusted over Punk's act.

CM Punk was engaged in a full-fledged feud with Randy Orton at the time and it culminated in a big singles match at WrestleMania 27. Punk failed to beat Orton at The Show of Shows after being hit with a thunderous RKO.

Punk left WWE three years later. Harris was later repackaged as Bray Wyatt and he is currently one of the most interesting aspects of WWE TV.