CM Punk sends a message to Royal Rumble 2024 winner

CM Punk has shared his first post following his Men's 2024 Royal Rumble loss.

Punk was one of the final two men in the Men's Royal Rumble match. To many fans' surprise, Cody Rhodes eliminated Punk to win the annual free-for-all for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Bayley won the women's version of the bout by last eliminating Liv Morgan.

CM Punk has finally shared his first post following his big Men's Royal Rumble loss. The former WWE Champion decided to focus on the positives of the night instead of reacting to his loss. He shared a heartfelt sticker addressed to Bayley after her Women's Royal Rumble win.

CM Punk recently received big praise from a WWE legend

Punk is one of the most controversial veterans of the squared circle. He does have his fair share of well-wishers, though. WWE legend Greg Gagne recently shared his honest thoughts on Punk on the Gagne & Magnum podcast:

"CM Punk is a great guy. Great guy. He really is. You know, he learned to believe in himself, believe in what he had to say, believe in his talent, and he's just being himself. And that's what the people really want. They want to see somebody who's really that character they see in the ring is really him and he's done a fantastic job portraying that to the people. You don't have to be the big muscle man, the great big guy in the ring..." [H/T SEScoops]

Another wrestling legend, Magnum TA, also heaped massive praise on CM Punk on the same podcast, stating that he treated him like Babe Ruth. He added that Punk was kind and disrespectful to him and also gave him a shout-out via his Instagram handle. Now that The Second City Saint has lost the Royal Rumble, one wonders what his next step will be, with WrestleMania looming closer.

