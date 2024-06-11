CM Punk sends one-word message after Ricochet's possible last WWE appearance

WWE Superstar CM Punk has reacted to what was seemingly Ricochet's final appearance for the Stamford-based company on the latest episode of RAW. During the show, The Future of Flight was attacked by Bron Breakker backstage and taken away in an ambulance.

Bron Breakker was ruthless in his backstage attack on the 35-year-old star. The Big Bad Booty Nephew slammed him onto a car windshield, breaking it in the process. Samantha Irvin was in tears as WWE officials tended to the injured star. The ambulance then headed towards a medical facility.

Shortly after, WWE posted the video of Ricochet being loaded into the ambulance on its official Instagram handle. The post received a comment from none other than CM Punk. Check out the Second City Saint's comment below:

Trending

"RIP-ochet 😢"

Expand Tweet

Punk himself is currently out with an injury. He injured his tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Best in the World has been appearing for WWE in a non-wrestling role since then and fans are patiently waiting to see him back in action.

As for Ricochet, the former NXT North American Champion won't be renewing his contract if the latest reports are to be believed. He could head over to All Elite Wrestling when his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback