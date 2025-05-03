CM Punk sends a six-word message to released WWE Superstar after confirming name change

CM Punk has shown his support for now-former WWE Superstar Cora Jade. Punk and Jade have bonded behind the cameras and also shared the screen on NXT. The now-released 24-year-old has also confirmed that she will revert to her previous name, Elayna Black.

Jade signed with the Stamford-based company in 2021 and started in NXT, where she was paired with Gigi Dolin in the opening round of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Unfortunately, Jade and Dolin were both released by WWE on the same day.

On Instagram, Jade had shared a story about dropping out of school at an early age to chase her dreams, and Punk had a six-word message for the 24-year-old, reacting to her social media update.

"Dream chaser. Turn it to gold," wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's message for Jade below:

Cora Jade shared an Instagram post hyping her return as Elayna Black after WWE release

Cora Jade reflected on her WWE release in an emotional Instagram post. She briefly recalled her journey of dropping out of high school at the age of 15 to chase her dreams of being a professional wrestler.

The 24-year-old star has confirmed that she won't be stepping away from the business and will compete as Elayna Black going forward, and you can check out her post here.

Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bit**es! See you in 30 🖤," she wrote.

Jade's last bout on WWE television was at NXT Stand & Deliver, where she was betrayed by Roxanne Perez during a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

