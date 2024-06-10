CM Punk sends three-word message to female WWE star who called him a hypocrite

WWE Superstar CM Punk has reacted to a female star calling him a hypocrite last night. The star in question is the current NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne has been a big fan of The Second City Saint since her formative years. The 22-year-old grew up idolizing the former WWE Champion and has lavished massive praise on him in past interviews.

At NXT Battleground last night, Roxanne defeated TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to retain her title. After the win, she gave a backstage interview that was interrupted by CM Punk. The WWE veteran was blunt as always, as he told Perez that she got lucky in her match against Grace.

The Voice of The Voiceless urged Perez to focus on elevating the NXT Women's Championship. Roxanne ended up calling Punk a hypocrite, leaving him flabbergasted. The RAW Superstar later responded to Roxanne's comments with a three-word message on a reel shared by WWE NXT on Instagram.

''Kids these days,'' he wrote.

Roxanne Perez on CM Punk's advice to her

During a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently discussed several topics concerning her pro wrestling career.

During the conversation, The Prodigy revealed a crucial piece of advice that CM Punk once gave her.

"He was sitting right next to me watching another match. As soon as it finished, I'm like, I'm scrolling on Twitter, and he like leans back, and he sees what I'm doing on my phone, and he goes, 'Stop looking at that! Stop looking at that! It doesn't matter what they say. It doesn't matter if they love you. It doesn't matter if they hate you. You keep on going out there and doing what you do and proving to everyone why you are in the spot that you are in!''' she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez responds to CM Punk's recent comments on social media.