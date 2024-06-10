CM Punk sends three-word message to Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace

WWE Superstar CM Punk has reacted to Jordynne Grace's showdown with Roxanne Perez at tonight's NXT Battleground event. Punk seemed incredibly happy over the two women making history.

Jordynne Grace recently appeared on NXT, and a match was set between her and Roxanne for the latter's NXT Women's title. Tonight, both women gave everything they had in an instant classic.

In the end, Roxanne managed to pick up a huge win over the TNA Knockouts World Champion. CM Punk took to his Instagram story during NXT Battleground and shared a three-word message addressed to the duo:

"Ladies making history."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Punk has been a big proponent of giving female stars more opportunities. He has always stood up for women in pro wrestling. Back in 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW after being upset with their creative direction. The walkout was one of the biggest controversies of the year.

Shortly after, Punk shared a tweet addressed to the WWE locker room and had the following to say:

"Doesn't matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they'll do the same thing to you and you'll wish someone helped," Punk writes. "Trust me. You're expendable. Together, you're unstoppable."

CM Punk is currently out with an injury that he suffered earlier this year while competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback