CM Punk sends a tweet suggesting WWE might be for sale

Could Vince McMahon sell WWE? If CM Punk's latest tweet is any indication in response to a set of recent talent releases out-of-the-blue, that might be the case.

The WWE Universe was rocked this morning as there was another round of releases from the company, with many of the names involved coming as a bit of a shock to many.

Those releases include:

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Lana

Santana Garrett

Buddy Murphy

Ruby Riott

The recent round of releases has led to heavy speculation that Vince McMahon might be preparing to sell WWE at some point this year. While some people might find that hard to believe, it seems like CM Punk thinks it could be a possibility.

CM Punk tweeted a waving emoji along with a GIF of Dan Akroyd from the movie 'Trading Places' where he's selling off his shares on the stock market.

Is Vince McMahon going to sell WWE?

CM Punk isn't the only person in the wrestling industry suggesting that WWE might sell the company. Dutch Mantell, who can be seen right here on Sportskeeda, says he reported last year that WWE was in the process of being sold to Disney.

"I reported last year that @WWE was in the process of being sold to Disney. Most people responded STFU. But lately, it appears that something is happening and it could be true. Do you think Vince might be selling? @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino," Mantell tweeted.

You know how the old saying goes, where there's smoke...there's fire. It certainly seems like something is going on in WWE. With all of the releases of both talent and employees over the last two months, something is definitely going on right now behind the scenes at WWE that we aren't privy to..

Are you surprised by today's WWE releases? Do you think Vince McMahon would sell WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

